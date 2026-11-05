‘The Rockford Files’ Fans Can Now Call Jim Rockford Thanks to a Nostalgic Reboot Surprise

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NBC just announced the premiere date for The Rockford Files reboot, and now fans can call a Jim Rockford hotline to hear a very special message from the show’s star.

The iconic original ’70s detective crime drama always opened with a different message left on the title character’s answering machine. Fast-forward 46 years from the show’s finale, and the reboot replaces James Garner with Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz. While you’ll have to wait until 2027 to watch the updated classic, you can leave your own message for Rockford right now.

How can you talk to the new Jim Rockford? Well, technically you can’t. But you can hear a greeting from Boreanaz and send him a voicemail by calling NBC’s Jim Rockford hotline at (760) JIM-ROCK. But that’s not all.

Opt in for updates and get a text that reads, “Private investigator Jim Rockford here. Click below and fill out your info so we can stay in touch by text about The Rockford Files.” Voice, messaging, and data rates apply for the call and texts.

What can you expect from the reboot? According to NBC, the series is a “contemporary and captivating update to the iconic NBC procedural that premiered over five decades ago, starring James Garner.”

Photo credit: Â© OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Boreanaz opened up to Variety last January, talking candidly about the reboot and his role: “Attempts to bring back The Rockford Files didn’t work out for reasons I don’t know about, but this feels like the right time to do it, and I feel like I’m old enough to play him.”

The Bones star added, “People say that maybe you shouldn’t do it. But come on, how many James Bonds have there been? My attitude is, ‘How can I make James Garner proud?’ while still doing my own take on the character.”

Catch The Rockford Files reboot on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC starting January 2, 2027. Like other NBC series, the primetime drama is also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

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