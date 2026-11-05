Jackie Kennedy’s Ex Details Their ‘Secret Affair’ in New Book: ‘We Were in Love’

In the months before her death, Jackie Kennedy was still in touch with one of the apparent loves of her life — architect Jack Warnecke, the man who designed her late husband John F. Kennedy‘s gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery.

Their romance is detailed in a new memoir, Camelot’s Architect: The Untold Story of Jackie Kennedy, Lafayette Square, and a Secret Romance, which Warnecke wrote before his own death from pancreatic cancer in 2010.

The former first lady and Warnecke first met after he was commissioned by President Kennedy to work on Lafayette Square. After Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963, he was asked by both Jackie and Bobby Kennedy to design the president’s resting place.

“[In the year that followed] as much as I was attracted to her, I held back,” he wrote in excerpts of the book obtained by People and published on Thursday, November 5. “We would meet in my office to work on the design of the grave, but that was all. But it all built a kind of tension — a personal and caring tension between us.”

Their two-year love affair began the following year, in 1964, after he met with the widow at her family’s home in Rhode Island to go over additional details for the gravesite, per the outlet.

“It was that weekend when we first opened up our feelings toward each other — a weekend beyond our imagination. We both secretly knew we were in love with each other,” wrote Warnecke, who added that, by the end of that year, “our thoughts of a future together had advanced to the point where the subject of marriage came up. The question was when?”

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The architect further detailed a summer rendezvous they had in Honolulu in 1966, with Jackie allegedly renting a home there for a month while Warnecke was designing the State Capitol at the time. He wrote that after she invited him to her beach house, he arrived to find her with “not a single piece of clothing” on her body.

“I took her by surprise and she gasped, but she could see I liked what I saw,” he wrote, according to People. “She looked beautiful and, of course, relieved that it was me and not a stranger who had discovered her basking in the tropical sunshine.”

He also detailed a drive in his car, where Jackie again surprised him by sitting in the back seat in the buff.

“I turned around a couple of times to behold this extraordinary sight but didn’t quite know what to make of it,” he recalled, per the outlet. “She kept saying, ‘I’m all yours. All of me. I’m letting you know how much I love you.'”

Their relationship, however, would take a downward turn after he found himself in deep debt — having neglected finding new work while working on the gravesite for over a year. He wrote that he realized Jackie needed “special protection and privacy,” which he could not provide.

Instead, she found it in Aristotle Onassis, who she married in October 1968. Warnacke, too, married again the following year. The pair would later run into each other while wed to other people, with the architect claiming she told him “that her marriage to Onassis was the biggest mistake she had ever made.”

The two revived their friendship after Onassis died in 1975 and Warnecke got divorced in 1978. He wrote that while “there was nothing physical going on between us,” it still felt as if they “were in some ways still carrying on an exciting secret affair” — as they would sometimes spend the night “talking away intimately and easily for hours.”

It’s unclear how close the two remained in the years that followed, though Warnecke said he sent Jackie a Valentine’s Day note after learning she had been diagnosed with cancer in February 1994.

“Our romance ended by conditions and events which appeared almost beyond control, but it never really ended,” he wrote in the letter, per People. “Under more normal conditions, in all probability our love might have developed … This is also why I have opened my heart to you on this special Valentine’s Day, in remembrance of my love to the most beautiful and wonderful woman in my life.”

He claimed she called him the next day, saying he had “made” her day, before adding, “You are right — the love we had then was never broken or damaged. Nothing had ever changed it.”

She died just three months later, on May 19, 1994, at age 64.

Camelot’s Architect: The Untold Story of Jackie Kennedy, Lafayette Square, and a Secret Romance is available now.

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