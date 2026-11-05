‘Party of Five’ Alum Jeremy London Reveals He May Be ‘Losing’ His Job and Home in the Near Future: ‘I’m Not OK’

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Jeremy London is reaching out to fans for help after revealing that an unexpected situation at work could leave him without a job or a place to live.

The former Party of Five star shared an emotional post on X on Thursday, November 5, explaining that his employment and housing were suddenly in jeopardy.

“Guys… my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis and I may be losing my job and home… This can’t be happening again 😞 If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know,” London, 53 wrote on social media. “I love working a real job on top of acting. I’m a good person. Why does this keep happening to me?? I’m not ok.”

In the comment section, London also responded to a follower who asked whether he would consider leaving his current location to find work.

“I’m in PA and definitely willing to move,” he replied.

When another user asked what kind of employment he wanted, London explained, “My man! I love to work with my hands. I’ve been cutting trees and laying stone, running heavy machinery, whatever I’m asked to do. Anything outside mostly, but I’m up for new adventures.”

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One follower offered encouragement, writing, “geez, Jeremy, sorry to hear this. Fingers crossed you land on your feet because you seemed so ridiculously happy. Stay strong, buddy.”

“I’ve been the happiest in years. This is gonna give me a stroke. I’m so confused and worried,” London confessed in the comment section.

“Yeah… I’m having a hard time breathing, honestly. Zero sleep. Praying he’s just having a manic episode of some kind. It’s completely out of nowhere. I’m in shock,” he explained, without revealing the identity of his boss.

The actor has also starred in 7th Heaven and the 1995 film Mallrats. He has been married to actress Juliet Reeves since 2014, and they share a son Wyatt, 12. London also has a son, Lyrik, 19, with ex-wife Melissa Cunningham.

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