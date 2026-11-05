Hershey’s Limited-Edition 2026 Holiday Candy Lineup Has ‘Grinch’ and ‘Elf’ Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Photo credit: The Hershey Company

Christmas is coming, and Hershey just unveiled a new lineup of holiday treats inspired by two classic film franchises: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Elf. But that’s not all! The beloved brand is also bringing back a few fan favorites with some tasty twists.

So what can you expect this year? “People are finding new ways to make holiday traditions fit their lives while holding onto the moments and favorites they love,” shared The Hershey Company Senior Director, Marketing, Samantha Siegal.

Siegal continued, explaining, “Our holiday portfolio brings both together, pairing familiar favorites with playful flavors, new formats and sweet-and-salty choices for the way people gather, give, and celebrate today.”

Hershey’s new-for-2026 holiday additions start with a few Grinch-themed treats that scream Christmas. Limited-edition Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie Hershey’s Kisses are the star of this year’s show. The sweet strawberry-and-sugar-cookie combo is a playful pick that will get plenty of attention at your holiday party.

Photo credit: The Hershey Company

Along with Cindy-Lou’s Kisses, look for Max the Dog Hershey’s Hugs. The creamy milk chocolate and vanilla-flavored white creme “hugged” kisses feature festive Grinch foil. Not only did Hershey add a Who-ville design to their Hugs, but the brand also wrapped their milk chocolate bars in special Grinch packaging.

Dr. Seuss’ iconic Christmas animated short isn’t the only holiday film that inspired Hershey this year. According to Buddy the Elf, elves stick to four food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup. While Hershey isn’t serving up syrup-soaked spaghetti, this year’s holiday snacking lineup does include SkinnyPop Elf Maple Syrup Kettle Corn.

Photo credit: The Hershey Company

Other new, and decadently delish, desserts include KIT KAT Santa & Reindeer and Reese’s Reindeer Mix (a sweet-and-salty mix of milk chocolate-drizzled popcorn, Reese’s baking chips, Reese’s Pieces candy, and Reese’s Mini Trees).

Classic candy enthusiasts who are looking for a few nostalgic treats won’t be disappointed this year. Hershey’s is also bringing back Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees, Reese’s Mini Trees, Snickerdoodle Cookie Hershey’s Kisses, and KIT KAT Peppermint Sticks.

For more information about where to find the 2026 lineup near you, visit Hershey’s website.

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