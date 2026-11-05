Beloved ‘General Hospital’ Star Gets Honest About Willow Paying for Her Crimes

GENERAL HOSPITAL – ÒEpisode 15668Ó – General Hospital” airs Monday – Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

KATELYN MACMULLEN

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has been living a complicated life for the last two years, with many viewers curious about when she will be held accountable for her crimes. Now her portrayer is opening up about whether her beloved character will pay for her crimes, or continue to get away with them.

MacMullen attended the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, where she was interviewed for Dishin’ Days. There she discussed what it’s been like to transform Willow from the typical soap opera good girl into the complex, dark character she has become.

During the discussion, MacMullen was asked if viewers will see Willow get her comeuppance, to which the actress quickly responded, “I hope not.”

After clarifying that she was “kidding,” MacMullen went on to tease, “Maybe she will,” and even more importantly, “Maybe she’ll see the day where she has to pay for her crimes.”

Ultimately, though, the decision is outside of MacMullen’s hands and up to those in charge of the show’s writing and production; thus, she added, “I mean, we’ll see what happens.”

Willow’s descent into the dark side kicked off when she embarked on an affair with her then-partner Michael’s (then played by Chad Duell, now played by Rory Gibson) uncle Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison). She then started gaslighting Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson), going so far as to change the clothes her daughter, Daisy, was wearing to make her think she was losing her mind.

After losing custody of her children to Michael, she ended up shooting Drew in the back twice, and after he recovered, proceeded to inject him with medication, causing a stroke, and then continued to dose him with medication, keeping him locked in.

She also has blackmailed multiple people, including her lawyer Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her mother Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), so she has racked up quite a few crimes viewers are anxious to see her pay for; the questions remain, if she will, and when.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and streams weeknights on Disney+ and Hulu.

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