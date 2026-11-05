Joe Miñoso Reveals How He Really Feels About Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’

'Chicago Fire' said goodbye to the character of Joe Cruz. NBC

During the 300th episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire, viewers and Firehouse 51 bid an emotional farewell to the character of Joe Cruz. News of the exit had emerged ahead of the episode airing, but now fans know exactly how actor Joe Miñoso was written out and whether he could ever return.

As viewers saw during the episode of Chicago Fire that aired on November 4, Cruz ultimately chose his family, which now includes two newborn twin girls, over Firestation 51.

Cruz was using a cane in the episode, despite notable progress on his recovery since the warehouse fire. Miñoso told TV Insider that it was his idea to incorporate the cane. He recalled pointing out, “There’s a cane just sittin’ there that his best friend used to get out of a very similar situation, and I think there might be something worthwhile there.”

The actor feels that the writers “crafted a beautiful way to kind of weave that into the episode.” Miñoso also shared that he thought that the way the episode was put together was a “far more powerful way” to write out Cruz than what he expected or what he could have come up with himself.

“It all felt very full circle,” the actor added.

Joe Minoso films his last episode of 'Chicago Fire,' at least for now. NBC

In another segment shared by TV Insider on TikTok, Miñoso also talked about the finale scene that involved Cruz and Severide (Taylor Kinney). He felt it was the “most intensely emotional scene” that the two actors had ever had together. He also said the conversation felt like one that the two men could have had in real life, as much as it also beautifully fit the dynamic between their characters.

That final scene was very emotional and tough for Miñoso to get through, he shared, but “They wrote a hell of a scene…I’m so lucky that we got that moment. It will forever be my favorite scene with Taylor. Forever.”

Leaving Chicago Fire wasn’t Miñoso’s choice. He revealed he learned about the storyline while filming the season 14 finale. Luckily, he will be directing a future episode this season, and he thinks he’ll someday return as Cruz.

If it was a permanent goodbye, Miñoso joked that they’d have to “drag me out, kicking and screaming, to leave this show.”

The beloved Chicago Fire actor told People, “There’s been a lot of tears.”

Miñoso added, “There’s always a universe where I’ll get to return, and I think that’s the best-case scenario with a character like this. The opportunity that we may be able to revisit this character again is such a gift.”

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