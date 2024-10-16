Open in App
    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Workout Regime Is ‘Kinder’ to His Aging Body: ‘Less Is More’

    By Mike Hammer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rmlw_0w9TKlN700
    Sean Gallup/Getty Images

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is revamping his health routine to ensure his aging bones and limbs don’t crumble after all the years he spent pushing himself to the limit.

    “He’s put his body through the torture system during his bodybuilding days and his Hollywood heyday,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “He’s paid a hefty price, and the damage was done, resulting in injuries and several surgeries.”

    Earlier this year, the 77-year-old revealed in the special TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons that he’s had an “endless amount of heart surgeries, back surgery” and more, including work done on both shoulders and both knees as well as a hip replacement.

    According to the Closer source, “The aches and pain still linger to this day. But now, he’s taking better care of himself and adapted a workout regime that’s kinder to the old body, so he doesn’t overexert himself.”

    Because the Terminator star’s body is “a lot less mobile than it used to be,” the source explains that he “incorporates physical therapy into his workouts, [including] resistance bands and exercises using his own body weight.”

    Adds the source, “He realizes he doesn’t have to lift a ton of weights to get results. It’s the less-is-more philosophy, and he’s feeling better because of it.”

    The former governor of California — who started the Pump Club, which offers a daily newsletter about nutrition, fitness and wellness — has become “virtually obsessed with health and helping others,” a separate source told Closer in July.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDSoj_0w9TKlN700
    London Entertainment / GC Images

    “He’s up early every day working on his Pump Club newsletter, preaching what he knows, like the benefits of less booze before bedtime and consuming two tablespoons of olive oil daily to lower risk of heart disease,” added the insider.

    Because Arnold is so focused on his Pump Club, the source told Closer the former professional bodybuilder is making sure to lead by example.

    “He used to be blasé about it but he’s finally trying to kick bad habits, including cigars, because he’s feeling the effects at long last,” the insider revealed. “He’s cutting back on the wine and pasta, not that he over indulged, it was only once a week at most, but he just feels better without the sugar and carbs.”

    The source noted that Arnold is serious about his health in his late 70s. According to the insider, “Arnie isn’t just blowing hot air; he’s doing these things to increase his own longevity. Arnie wants to live to 100 or more and he’s determined to make it happen no matter how extreme the process.”

    Arnold began lifting weights at age 15 and won the Mr. Universe title when he was 20. He won the Mr. Olympia title seven times.

    In March, during an episode of his “Arnold’s Pump Club” podcast, the actor revealed that he got a pacemaker.

    “First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda,” he told listeners. “Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery.”

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Poontang Mukbang
    1d ago
    Speaking of Arnold…less is always more
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy