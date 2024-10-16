Closer Weekly
Hoda Kotb Tells Jenna Bush Hager to ‘Stop Being a Baby’ During Candid ‘Today’ Segment
By Samantha Agate,2 days ago
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Trumphater
22h ago
hardy 66
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Accidentally Sent A Photo Of Herself And Dylan Dreyer To “A Young Lifeguard” Named Dylan: “I Need To Be A Little More Careful”
Decider.com18 days ago
Closer Weekly22 days ago
TVShowsAce20 days ago
HELLO1 day ago
Next Impulse Sports4 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
New York Post17 hours ago
Athlon Sports2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice1 day ago
‘Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears After Jason Segel Tells Her “I’m Going To Miss You When You’re Gone”
Deadline 2 days ago
Daily Mail2 hours ago
Distractify8 days ago
Matt Lauer Hopes to Team Up With Hoda Kotb After ‘Today’ Exit: ‘She Could Make Him Respectable Again’
In Touch Weekly8 days ago
Kelly Ripa Holds Back Tears During Emotional ‘Live’ Segment: She’s ‘Crushed’ and ‘Didn’t Want to Work’
Closer Weekly14 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Us Weekly6 hours ago
Closer Weekly4 days ago
Meghan Markle Is Being Criticized Online After Reportedly Saying She's 'One Of The Most Bullied People In The World' At Charity Event: 'Appalling'
shefinds3 days ago
The New Republic4 days ago
Al Roker delivers hopeful update on Hoda Kotb's Today departure, says she's not 'leaving, leaving' — exclusive
HELLO3 days ago
Hoda reveals the 1st thing Jenna said at staff meeting after announcing she’s leaving TODAY: ‘What is Jenna doing?’
TODAY.com9 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
Raw Story13 days ago
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
Fox News2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.