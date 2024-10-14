Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Public Appearance With Her 2 Kids Louis and Laila in L.A.

Getty Images; MEGA

Sandra Bullock stepped out for a rare appearance with her two kids, Louis and Laila, in Los Angeles.

Louis, 15, and Laila, 11, chatted with their mom as they walked together, wearing casual outfits. Louis is now taller than Sandra! He towered over her while they stood on the sidewalk waiting to cross the street.

The Sunday, October 12, family outing was captured in photos obtained by Page Six. It was quite a more relaxed look for Sandra, 60, who wore a baseball cap and a hoodie and sweatpants for the low-key outing. The Bird Box actress wore sunglasses with her outfit.

The family’s rare public appearance came just days after Sandra stepped out at Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque at Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on October 8. She reunited with Keanu Reeves to honor the 30th anniversary of 1994’s Speed.

Sandra spoke about getting her big break in the film, in which she portrayed Annie Porter.

“I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day,” Sandra said during a panel at the event. “I was new to the game, so I wasn’t aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way.”

The Oscar winner also starred in Speed 2, however, Keanu did not appear in the film. As for whether or not she would be interested in making a Speed 3, she said, “The geriatric version? It won’t be fast!”

Sandra’s recent outings occurred more than a year after the death of her partner, Bryan Randall, from ALS at age 57.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a statement to People in August 2023. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement said. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

The photographer and Sandra raised Louis and Laila, whom she adopted in January 2010 and 2015, respectively.

“He was a great father,” a friend of the star told Closer in August 2023 after Bryan’s death.

“Sandra truly thought she’d never trust a man again,” the friend said. “Bryan changed all that. He gave her purpose. He opened her heart and helped her heal.”

A few months later, an insider told Closer that Sandra’s kids were “still mourning the only father figure they really had.”

“Sandra is adjusting to life without Bryan,” the source said in October 2023. “It hasn’t been easy. She’s struggling to stay strong, but she’s determined to pick up the pieces for her children.”