Clive’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now, especially in banking and beauty. If you like talking with people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Clive, IA (plus nearby branches in Ankeny, Des Moines, Indianola, Johnston, Pleasant Hill, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines)

(plus nearby branches in Ankeny, Des Moines, Indianola, Johnston, Pleasant Hill, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines) Type: Full-time

Application deadline: November 20, 2026 (may close early)

Frontline banking role helping customers with everyday accounts, new openings, and credit applications. Good fit if you like building long-term relationships, are comfortable with tech, and want room to grow inside a large bank.

Employer: The Nail Gallery

The Nail Gallery Location: Clive, IA

Type: Front Desk / Coordinator (in-person)

Front Desk / Coordinator (in-person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at a Russian manicure studio—greet clients, manage bookings, handle payments, and help keep the salon tidy. Schedule is mostly 10-hour shifts on Monday & Saturday plus one or two half days, with paid training and 50% off services and products.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Clive, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour (base pay plus performance bonuses)

Help clients pick tanning and wellness services, keep the salon clean, and hit sales goals in a fun, upbeat setting. Comes with flexible scheduling, casual dress, free tanning and spa services, and employee discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.