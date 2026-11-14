Clive’s food and beauty scene is busy right now, with restaurants and salons looking for people who care about great service. Here are a few solid options if you like working with guests and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Clive, IA

Type: Part-time

Help keep the kitchen running by prepping ingredients and following recipes exactly. This role is great if you’re organized, like a fast pace, and want to build real back-of-house kitchen skills while working with a team.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)

(Bloomin’ Brands) Location: Clive, IA

Type: Not listed (restaurant server role)

Not listed (restaurant server role) Compensation: Varies by location + tips

Front-of-house role where you’ll take orders, handle payments, and create a fun, welcoming experience for guests. Outback notes access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k), plus tip income on top of base pay.

Employer: The Nail Gallery

Location: Clive, IA

Type: Other (in-person salon role)

Other (in-person salon role) Compensation: $400 – $2,000 per week (hourly or commission, whichever is higher, plus 100% of tips)

Join a specialty nail salon focused on Russian (e-file) manicures and natural nail health. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, want paid training and ongoing education, and like a calm, health-focused salon environment with a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.