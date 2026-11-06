📣 Clive, IA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Clive’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options in autos, insurance, and financial services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ken Garff Automotive Group (Stew Hansen Buick GMC)

Ken Garff Automotive Group (Stew Hansen Buick GMC) Location: Clive, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right vehicle while working in a fast‑paced, people‑focused dealership. This role comes with a competitive pay package, 401(k) with match, year‑end bonus, paid time off, and strong health benefits, plus discounts on vehicles and service.

Employer: State Farm (Andrew Peschong – State Farm Agent)

(Andrew Peschong – State Farm Agent) Location: Clive, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow a local insurance agency by building relationships, developing leads, and helping customers with coverage and claims questions. This job offers health insurance, 401(k) matching, bonuses, training, and a flexible schedule if you like a mix of sales and service.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Clive, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an accelerator program that trains you to sell individual insurance products and build your own financial practice. You’ll get coaching, hands‑on projects, and local client meetings as you learn prospecting, advising, and presenting insurance solutions.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.