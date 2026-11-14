Clinton’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options in food service, convenience retail, and auto service. Good mix of entry-level and leadership-track roles.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Clinton, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant role taking dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru orders. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying busy, and want a path to grow into leadership.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Clinton, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed in this posting

Management-track role running a busy convenience store, leading the team, and driving sales. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and tuition help, plus strong “promote from within” growth.

Employer: MAP Automotive / Fox Toyota

Location: Clinton, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dealership cashier role handling payments for parts and service, phone calls, and light office work. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and advancement opportunities in a stable auto group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists shifts, pay details, and more that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.