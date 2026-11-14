Clinton’s food scene is growing, and local spots are hiring people who want steady hours and real responsibility. If you like fast-paced work and serving your community, these are worth a look.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Clinton, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a restaurant management track with a national brand. This trainee role lets you lead a team, learn P&L basics, and grow into a full restaurant manager, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and tuition help listed in the posting.

Employer: Gather on Market

Location: Clinton, TN (historic downtown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,400 – $50,900 per year

Locally owned restaurant and brewery looking for a hands-on kitchen leader. You’ll help run back-of-house operations, lead the line during busy service, manage inventory and food costs, and step in for the Kitchen Manager when needed.

Employer: Burger King

Location: Clinton, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-food cook/crew role in a busy kitchen. You’ll prep ingredients, cook and plate menu items, keep your station clean, and follow safety rules, with potential perks like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and training mentioned in the posting.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good food jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.