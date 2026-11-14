undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Clinton, TN Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Clinton’s food scene is growing, and local spots are hiring people who want steady hours and real responsibility. If you like fast-paced work and serving your community, these are worth a look.
Restaurant Leader (Manager) Trainee – 7-Eleven
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Clinton, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a restaurant management track with a national brand. This trainee role lets you lead a team, learn P&L basics, and grow into a full restaurant manager, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and tuition help listed in the posting.
Assistant Kitchen Manager – Gather on Market
- Employer: Gather on Market
- Location: Clinton, TN (historic downtown)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $46,400 – $50,900 per year
Locally owned restaurant and brewery looking for a hands-on kitchen leader. You’ll help run back-of-house operations, lead the line during busy service, manage inventory and food costs, and step in for the Kitchen Manager when needed.
Crew – Burger King
- Employer: Burger King
- Location: Clinton, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-food cook/crew role in a busy kitchen. You’ll prep ingredients, cook and plate menu items, keep your station clean, and follow safety rules, with potential perks like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and training mentioned in the posting.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—good food jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.