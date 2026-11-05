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Clinton
📅 Help plant trees for Arbor Day in Clinton Nov. 6
5 days ago
📅 Help Plant Trees for Arbor Day in Clinton
Join your neighbors for Arbor Day in Clinton on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM at Calvert Avenue Park, Clinton, SC 29325.
Mayor Randy Randall will give the welcome and invocation, and Susan Galloway will share a description of the trees being planted.
A Weeping Willow and a River Birch will be planted, and all attendees are invited to help plant the trees.
It’s a simple, family-friendly way to celebrate trees and add to the park together.
More Info: Calendar • Arbor Day in Clinton
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