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Clinton

📅 Help plant trees for Arbor Day in Clinton Nov. 6

5 days ago
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📅 Help Plant Trees for Arbor Day in Clinton

Join your neighbors for Arbor Day in Clinton on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM at Calvert Avenue Park, Clinton, SC 29325.

Mayor Randy Randall will give the welcome and invocation, and Susan Galloway will share a description of the trees being planted.

A Weeping Willow and a River Birch will be planted, and all attendees are invited to help plant the trees.

It’s a simple, family-friendly way to celebrate trees and add to the park together.

More Info: Calendar • Arbor Day in Clinton

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