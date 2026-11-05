🏥 Clinton, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Healthcare hiring around Clinton, SC is steady right now, with options from bedside care to pharmacy and home health. If you’re in medical or pharmacy training—or an experienced RN—there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina (Clinton Presbyterian Community)

Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina (Clinton Presbyterian Community) Location: Clinton, SC

Type: Part-time (every Tuesday & Wednesday, 12‑hour night shifts)

(every Tuesday & Wednesday, 12‑hour night shifts) Salary: Competitive pay (above industry average; exact rate not listed)

Help create a warm, homelike setting for seniors while working a steady, predictable night schedule. This nonprofit offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, loan‑forgiveness eligibility, bonuses, and career growth for CNAs with a heart for senior care.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Clinton, SC (home health)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,677 – $107,516 annual total cash target pay Hourly: $34.46 – $51.69 Per visit: $41.35 – $62.03 per visit point Sign-on bonus: $10,000 for external candidates



Provide psychiatric nursing care in patients’ homes, focusing on assessments, medication management, and mental health stability. This role blends behavioral health and home health, with strong pay, a $10K sign-on bonus, and a full benefits package in a large, well-known health system.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Clinton, SC (retail pharmacy)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.00 – $23.75 per hour

Application window: Anticipated to close 01/01/2027

Perfect for 3rd year pharmacy students who want real-world experience in a busy retail setting. You’ll follow a structured training roadmap, support prescription filling and patient counseling, and may help with immunizations, all while building skills for a future pharmacist role.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.