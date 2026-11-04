🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Jobs in Clinton, WI with Growth & Benefits

Clinton’s manufacturing scene is busy, and Scot Forge is hiring across several departments. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, all with strong benefits and employee ownership.

Employer: Scot Forge

Scot Forge Location: Clinton, WI

Type: Full-time , training on 1st shift then move to 2nd shift (10% shift premium)

, training on 1st shift then move to 2nd shift (10% shift premium) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + shift premium)

This role inspects raw materials and finished forgings using non-destructive testing. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with tools like micrometers and calipers, and want to grow into UT/PT/MT certifications in a 100% employee-owned shop.

Employer: Scot Forge

Scot Forge Location: Clinton, WI

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (10% shift differential)

, 3rd shift (10% shift differential) Schedule: Mon–Fri 6:00–5:30 pm or Sun–Thu 8:00 pm–6:30 am + every other Fri 11:00 pm–5:00 am

Mon–Fri 6:00–5:30 pm Sun–Thu 8:00 pm–6:30 am + every other Fri 11:00 pm–5:00 am Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + shift differential)

Advanced maintenance role working on presses, cranes, furnaces, and big industrial equipment. Ideal if you have 5+ years of industrial maintenance, can troubleshoot 480V systems, and like solving complex mechanical and electrical problems.

Employer: Scot Forge

Scot Forge Location: Clinton, WI

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (10% shift differential)

, 3rd shift (10% shift differential) Schedule: Machine Rebuild & Repair: Mon–Fri 6:00 pm–5:30 am Maintenance: Sun–Thu 8:00 pm–6:30 am + every other Fri 11:00 pm–5:00 am

Salary: $18.00–$22.88/hour + 10% shift differential

Hands-on role for industrial maintenance, millwright, or machine repair folks. You’ll troubleshoot, rebuild, and maintain heavy equipment, with room to grow your skills through real on-the-job experience.

Employer: Scot Forge

Scot Forge Location: Clinton, WI

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (10% shift premium)

, 2nd shift (10% shift premium) Schedule: Mon–Fri 3:40 pm–2:30 am

Mon–Fri 3:40 pm–2:30 am Salary: Range not listed (includes 10% shift premium)

Entry-level, very physical role that gets you into the forging world. You’ll move materials, load furnaces, run forklifts (with training), and support forge crews—great if you want to start a long-term manufacturing career with full benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the shifts you want are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.