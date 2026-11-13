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Clinton
📅 Free Santa phone calls for Clinton kids ages 3–9
4 days ago
📅 Santa will be calling kids in Clinton this holiday season!
The City of Clinton Recreation & Parks, along with the Police and Fire Departments, are offering free “Phone Calls from Santa” for children ages 3–9.
Santa will make his calls on December 8, between 6:30–8:00pm.
To take part, you must complete a short form between November 13 and December 7:
- Get forms online or pick them up at the Bellamy or Sampson Recreation Center.
- Turn them in by:
- Dropping off at Bellamy or Sampson Recreation Center, or
- Submitting online at the provided link, or
- Emailing the form to vmcneil@cityofclintonnc.com.
It’s a simple, fun way to add a little extra magic to your child’s holiday season.
More Info: Phone Calls from Santa | Clinton, NC
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