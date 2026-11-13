📅 Santa will be calling kids in Clinton this holiday season!

The City of Clinton Recreation & Parks, along with the Police and Fire Departments, are offering free “Phone Calls from Santa” for children ages 3–9.

Santa will make his calls on December 8, between 6:30–8:00pm.

To take part, you must complete a short form between November 13 and December 7:

Get forms online or pick them up at the Bellamy or Sampson Recreation Center .

or pick them up at the or . Turn them in by: Dropping off at Bellamy or Sampson Recreation Center , or Submitting online at the provided link, or Emailing the form to vmcneil@cityofclintonnc.com .



It’s a simple, fun way to add a little extra magic to your child’s holiday season.