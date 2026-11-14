📅 Shop local at Olde Towne Market this November

The Olde Towne Market is a themed makers market held on the brick streets of Olde Towne Clinton.

The next market is on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at 300 Jefferson Street, Clinton, MS 39056.

You’ll find handcrafted goods, fine art, and local craftsmen set up along the streets, making it a fun spot to stroll, shop, and support local makers.

For more details and other Main Street Clinton events, visit https://mainstreetclintonms.com/ or email mainstreetclinton@clintonms.org.