undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Clinton
📅 Olde Towne Market in Clinton on Nov 14, 2026
2 days ago
📅 Shop local at Olde Towne Market this November
The Olde Towne Market is a themed makers market held on the brick streets of Olde Towne Clinton.
The next market is on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at 300 Jefferson Street, Clinton, MS 39056.
You’ll find handcrafted goods, fine art, and local craftsmen set up along the streets, making it a fun spot to stroll, shop, and support local makers.
For more details and other Main Street Clinton events, visit https://mainstreetclintonms.com/ or email mainstreetclinton@clintonms.org.
More Info: Olde Towne Market - Visit Mississippi
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.