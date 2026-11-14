🚧 Route Z bridge near Clinton closing up to 5 months

The Route Z bridge over Little Otter Creek, southeast of Clinton in Henry County, will be fully closed for up to 150 days (about five months) starting the week of November 30.

Crews will tear down the old 1975 bridge and build a new one that’s 5 feet longer, with new barrier walls, guardrail, and permanent striping.

What this means for drivers:

All lanes on Route Z over Little Otter Creek will be closed for the whole project.

for the whole project. You can still reach driveways and entrances on either side, but you cannot drive through the work zone .

on either side, but . Use the signed detour via Missouri Route 13, St. Clair County Route C, and St. Clair/Henry County Route NN .

via . Signs and message boards will be posted before the work zone.

Weather or construction issues could change the schedule.

For updates, check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map or call 417-895-7600. This work is part of the $38 million Kaysinger Basin Bridge Bundle improving 20 bridges in west central Missouri.