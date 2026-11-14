Clinton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is hiring for several hands-on clinical roles. If you like direct patient care and steady weekday hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Location: Clinton, MO

Clinton, MO Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., 40 hrs/week

Pay: $17.31 – $24.23/hour

Work in a clinic setting helping prep patients, assist with exams and procedures, handle referrals, and keep the EMR and exam rooms in good shape. Good fit if you’re organized, patient-focused, and have MA, CNA, or LPN experience or certification.

Employer: Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Location: Clinton, MO

Clinton, MO Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., 40 hrs/week

Pay: $17.31 – $24.23/hour

Similar to the general MA role but focused in orthopedics, so you’ll see lots of joint, bone, and sports-injury patients. Great if you like a specialty clinic and steady weekday hours with strong benefits and growth options.

Employer: Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Location: Clinton, MO

Clinton, MO Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., 40 hrs/week; on-call one weekend every 4 weeks (30-min response time)

Pay: $18.00 – $25.20/hour

Support GI procedures by setting up rooms, assisting the physician, handling scopes and supplies, and helping with patient prep and recovery. Good match if you like technical, procedure-based work and can handle some on-call weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.