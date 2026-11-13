💰 Shop local, win prizes, and get ready for the holidays in Clinton

Here’s what’s happening around Clinton, MO:

• Receipt to Receive (now–Dec. 21) – Bring or email receipts of $25+ from Chamber-member retailers or restaurants to the Chamber (200 S. Main St., Mon–Fri 8–4:30). Drawings for $50 gift certificates on Nov. 23, Dec. 7 & 21 and a $200 grand prize on Christmas Eve. Info: 660-885-8166, joyce@clintonmo.com.

• “150 to get 25” Gift Certificates (through noon Dec. 24) – Buy $150+ in Chamber gift certificates and get one free $25 certificate (one per household/business). Order ahead: 660-885-8166, david@clintonmo.com, joyce@clintonmo.com.

• Rural Schools, Missouri’s Future – Community conversation on school funding, Thu, Nov. 19, 2026, 6–7:30 p.m., Clinton High School Performing Arts.

• Christmas Parade & Lighting – Fri, Nov. 27, Downtown Clinton. 5:30–6 p.m. live music, 6 p.m. lighted parade, then photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus at the Rotary Building. To enter: 660-885-2121.

• Henry County Industries Roof Fund – Help raise $100,000 to repair their roof and keep recycling and jobs going. Donate at the “Raise the Roof” link in the post.

• Thanksgiving Dinner Volunteers & Meal Reservations – 38th Annual Henry County Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs turkey, pies, and volunteers; delivered meal reservations began Nov. 2.

• Pet Pop Ups – Clinton Animal Shelter seeks pet-friendly businesses to host short adoption pop ups. Contact tlbwilliams94@gmail.com or 660-351-2834.

• Need meeting space? Chamber conference room (Wi‑Fi, TV, kitchen access) at 200 S. Main St. is free for members, fee for non-members. Call 660-885-8166.

Plus: new Chamber member Mothersbaugh Moments & Memories (party supply & rental, 1415 N Water St., Suite G, 417-818-6391), Americare–Jefferson Gardens’ 30th anniversary, website front-page ad spots, free job-post sharing for members, and a handy list of local event venues in the post.