📢 Bids open for CDBG homeowner rehab project in Clinton

The Village of Clinton has opened bidding for Home #1 in its CDBG Homeowner Occupied program, administered by FLB Collective.

Release date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Contractor walk-through: Monday, November 16, 1–3 PM Call Emily at (313) 515-1179 to get the home’s address

Bid deadline: Monday, November 30 at 10:00 AM

Bids may be submitted:

By email , or

, or As a hard copy dropped off at the Village of Clinton

The Village plans to award a contract to the lowest, most qualified, and responsible bidder(s), following its Program Guidelines.

For questions about this Invitation to Bid, email Chase Kanera at Chase@FLBCollective.com.

To request pictures of the home and the work needed, email Emily Doerr at emily@FLBCollective.com.