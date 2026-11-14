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Local Authority
📢 Contractors: CDBG home rehab bids due Nov. 30
2 days ago
📢 Bids open for CDBG homeowner rehab project in Clinton
The Village of Clinton has opened bidding for Home #1 in its CDBG Homeowner Occupied program, administered by FLB Collective.
- Release date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Contractor walk-through: Monday, November 16, 1–3 PM
- Call Emily at (313) 515-1179 to get the home’s address
- Bid deadline: Monday, November 30 at 10:00 AM
Bids may be submitted:
- By email, or
- As a hard copy dropped off at the Village of Clinton
The Village plans to award a contract to the lowest, most qualified, and responsible bidder(s), following its Program Guidelines.
For questions about this Invitation to Bid, email Chase Kanera at Chase@FLBCollective.com.
To request pictures of the home and the work needed, email Emily Doerr at emily@FLBCollective.com.
More Info: CDBG HOMEOWNER OCCUPIED BID PACKAGE
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