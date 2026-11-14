Clinton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for nurses and rehab pros. If you’ve got experience and a current license, there are some strong options to check out this week.

Employer: MedStar Health

MedStar Health Location: Clinton, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39.42 – $65.17 per hour

L&D nurses, this is a solid hospital role on the OB unit. You’ll provide relationship-based care from admission to discharge, act as a patient advocate, and help lead care planning with the interdisciplinary team. Requires 1–2 years RN experience, an associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred), RN license, and CPR; EFM certification is required within the stated time frame.

Employer: MedStar Health

MedStar Health Location: Clinton, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39.42 – $65.17 per hour

If you love caring for high‑needs newborns, this Special Care Nursery role may fit. You’ll monitor complex infant patients, coordinate with families and the care team, and support safe discharge planning. Requires 1–2 years RN experience, associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred), RN license, CPR, and unit-specific certifications per MedStar’s requirements.

Employer: APT Healthcare

Location: Clinton, MD (role is listed with work at the Glen Burnie, MD clinic )

(role is listed with work at the ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 per year

Outpatient PTs, this one comes with a $10,000 sign-on/relocation bonus, 4 weeks of PTO, paid holidays, CEUs, mentorship, and 401(k) with match. You’ll handle ortho evals and 1:1 treatments, document in EMR, and work a set schedule: Mon/Wed 7am–3pm; Tue/Thu/Fri 12pm–8pm. Recent DPT grads and H1B transfers are welcome, with state PT license (or in process) required.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.