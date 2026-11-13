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💰 Clinton, MD Tax Jobs: Multiple Flexible Jackson Hewitt Roles
Clinton’s tax prep scene is busy right now, and Jackson Hewitt is hiring at different experience levels. If you want flexible hours and seasonal work, these are worth a look.
Entry Level Tax Preparer
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Clinton, MD
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $12.00/hour + bonus potential
Great fit if you’re new to taxes and want a side gig with a flexible schedule. You’ll get free tax training, work one-on-one with clients, and can grow your skills while earning bonuses and enjoying employee discounts.
Seasonal Tax Preparer in Walmart
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Clinton, MD (inside Walmart)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $12.00/hour + bonus potential
You’ll work at a Walmart kiosk, tapping into a large customer base and building a bigger book of business. This role is good if you like a high-energy setting, talking with walk-in customers, and want flexible hours plus free tax training.
Experienced Tax Preparer
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Clinton, MD
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $12.00–$13.00/hour + bonus potential
Best for folks with 2+ seasons of tax prep experience who want to level up. You’ll handle more complex returns, enjoy flexible scheduling, and get ongoing tax education with a path for advancement.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while tax season hiring is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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