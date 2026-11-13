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🍽️ Clinton, MD Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Clinton’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, tips, and working with people, there are several solid options open right now.
Server – Crafty Crab Clinton
- Employer: Crafty Crab Clinton
- Location: Clinton, MD (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $4.00/hour + tips
Serve seafood favorites, use modern POS systems, and keep guests happy in a busy, casual setting. Good fit if you’ve waited tables before and like a fast pace and tip potential.
Bartender – Crafty Crab Clinton
- Employer: Crafty Crab Clinton
- Location: Clinton, MD (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $4.00/hour + tips
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly using Aloha or Micros POS. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.
Hostess Cashier – Crafty Crab Clinton
- Employer: Crafty Crab Clinton
- Location: Clinton, MD (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Be the first smile guests see and handle seating and payments at the front desk. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and comfortable on the phone and POS.
General Manager – Wendy’s (Flynn Group)
- Employer: Flynn Group – Wendy’s
- Location: Clinton, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $44,472 – $65,000/year + profit sharing
Lead a busy Wendy’s with full operational and financial responsibility. Comes with bonus program, same-day pay, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for experienced QSR general managers.
If something looks good, save the link and apply soon—restaurants tend to move fast when they’re hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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