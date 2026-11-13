Clinton’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, tips, and working with people, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Crafty Crab Clinton

Crafty Crab Clinton Location: Clinton, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $4.00/hour + tips

Serve seafood favorites, use modern POS systems, and keep guests happy in a busy, casual setting. Good fit if you’ve waited tables before and like a fast pace and tip potential.

Employer: Crafty Crab Clinton

Crafty Crab Clinton Location: Clinton, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $4.00/hour + tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly using Aloha or Micros POS. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: Crafty Crab Clinton

Crafty Crab Clinton Location: Clinton, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $15.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see and handle seating and payments at the front desk. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and comfortable on the phone and POS.

Employer: Flynn Group – Wendy’s

Location: Clinton, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44,472 – $65,000/year + profit sharing

Lead a busy Wendy’s with full operational and financial responsibility. Comes with bonus program, same-day pay, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for experienced QSR general managers.

If something looks good, save the link and apply soon—restaurants tend to move fast when they’re hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.