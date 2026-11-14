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🚚 Clinton, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Clinton has some solid driving jobs right now, from steady route work to local parts delivery. If you like being on the road and home every day, these are worth a look.
CDL Driver – Residential (Multiple Openings)
- Employer: GFL Environmental Inc. (Sewer Technologies Division)
- Location: Clinton, IL
- Pay: $28/hour
- Type: Full-time
Drive a residential side- or rear-load truck, picking up trash, yard waste, and recycling on set routes and hauling to disposal sites. Comes with 15 days PTO, 7 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) with up to 4% match, and employer-paid life and long-term disability. You’ll need a valid CDL and be comfortable working outdoors in all weather.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Clinton, IL
- Type: Full-time
Local delivery role using company vehicles (no CDL needed), bringing parts to shops and helping customers in the store. Good fit if you like cars, talking with people, and want steady hours with room to grow in retail and commercial sales.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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