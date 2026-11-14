Clinton’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got hands-on skills or an engineering/science degree, there are some solid full-time roles here with real growth paths.

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $30.00–$39.00/hour

Keep the shingle production lines running by installing, troubleshooting, and repairing electrical and control systems. This role is great if you have industrial electrical experience and want steady pay, strong benefits, and hands-on work with PLCs, sensors, and plant instrumentation.

Employer: IPG (Intertape Polymer Group)

(Intertape Polymer Group) Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time, exempt salaried

Full-time, exempt salaried Salary: Not listed

Lead high-impact projects that make the plant safer, faster, and more efficient. Ideal for someone with a B.S. in Engineering and 4–7 years of CI/lean experience who wants to drive site-wide improvements and work closely with leadership.

Employer: Nestlé Purina

Location: Start at Clinton, IA (or Crete, NE / Davenport, IA) with future rotations

Start at (or Crete, NE / Davenport, IA) with future rotations Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $57,746.70–$83,872.00/year + bonus eligible

Two-year leadership track that fast-tracks you into QA management in pet food manufacturing. Perfect for recent or upcoming grads in Food Science, Biology, Microbiology, Animal Science, or similar who are open to relocation and want structured training, mentorship, and strong benefits.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while hiring is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.