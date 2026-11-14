Clinton’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to experienced office roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping retail and wholesale customers find the right auto parts. Good fit if you like a fast-paced store, learning car parts, and want a clear growth path inside a big brand.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

You’ll greet guests, handle takeout orders, and manage payments in a lively sports bar setting. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation

Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting in the low $50Ks

Office-based customer account role with a manufacturing leader. You’ll manage orders from start to finish, handle pricing and backorders, travel about 25%, and get full benefits plus vacation/holiday package.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2889

Location: 2715 S 25th St, Clinton, IA 52732

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33 per hour + incentives and premiums

Lead the team that unloads trucks and stocks freight, mostly in the backroom. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.