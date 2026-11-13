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🚧 Clinton, IA Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Clinton’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready to build, weld, or learn on the job.
Service Technician: Drain Cleaning and Plumber Helper
- Employer: Dependable Drain & Plumbing
- Location: Clinton, IA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour, based on experience
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, retirement plan, life insurance, paid time off
Good fit if you’re a quick learner and want to grow into the plumbing trade. You’ll help with drain cleaning, small plumbing jobs, and sewer/water line work—no diploma required, and they’re open to people re-entering the workforce.
Bench & Flight Welder
- Employer: The Timken Company
- Location: Clinton, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $24.00/hour
- Benefits: PTO with 10 paid holidays, 401(k)/Roth with match and quarterly contributions, medical, dental, vision
Great for experienced welders who like precise, high-quality work. You’ll MIG weld augers and chain assemblies, read blueprints, and work to ISO/ASI standards with room to advance through multiple technician levels.
Construction Laborer (Concrete) – Clinton Engineering
- Employer: McCarthy-Bush Corporation (Clinton Engineering)
- Location: Clinton, IA (LyondellBasell plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:30 AM–5:00 PM, overtime available
- Pay: From $24.00/hour, based on experience
- Benefits: Competitive package, PTO, 401(k) with match, wellness program, growth opportunities
Ideal if you have 3–5 years in concrete or carpentry and like varied work. You’ll handle concrete forming and finishing, epoxy flooring, and may run equipment like skid steers, lifts, and excavators.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on each page can help you decide fast. And if you’re interested, don’t wait; trades jobs in Clinton tend to fill quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.