Clinton’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready to build, weld, or learn on the job.

Employer: Dependable Drain & Plumbing

Dependable Drain & Plumbing Location: Clinton, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: 401(k) with match, retirement plan, life insurance, paid time off

Good fit if you’re a quick learner and want to grow into the plumbing trade. You’ll help with drain cleaning, small plumbing jobs, and sewer/water line work—no diploma required, and they’re open to people re-entering the workforce.

Employer: The Timken Company

Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.00/hour

Benefits: PTO with 10 paid holidays, 401(k)/Roth with match and quarterly contributions, medical, dental, vision

Great for experienced welders who like precise, high-quality work. You’ll MIG weld augers and chain assemblies, read blueprints, and work to ISO/ASI standards with room to advance through multiple technician levels.

Employer: McCarthy-Bush Corporation (Clinton Engineering)

Location: Clinton, IA (LyondellBasell plant)

(LyondellBasell plant) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:30 AM–5:00 PM , overtime available

Mon–Thu, , overtime available Pay: From $24.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Competitive package, PTO, 401(k) with match, wellness program, growth opportunities

Ideal if you have 3–5 years in concrete or carpentry and like varied work. You’ll handle concrete forming and finishing, epoxy flooring, and may run equipment like skid steers, lifts, and excavators.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on each page can help you decide fast. And if you’re interested, don’t wait; trades jobs in Clinton tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.