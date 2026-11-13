Clinton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from hospital to home care. If you’re in medicine or caregiving, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health

MercyOne / Trinity Health Location: Clinton, IA (clinic attached to hospital; also covers Davenport clinic)

(clinic attached to hospital; also covers Davenport clinic) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Comp: Base guarantee $800K (years 1–2) , $600K + wRVU (year 3) , $150,000 commencement bonus , relocation up to $15,000 , CME $6,000 , generous PTO, full benefits, 401k + 457(b)

Base guarantee , , , relocation up to , CME , generous PTO, full benefits, 401k + 457(b) Highlights: Split 30/70 Hematology/Oncology, average 30 patients/day, strong RN and hospitalist support, minimal after-hours phone call only. Great fit if you want autonomy in a busy, established cancer practice with COC accreditation efforts underway.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health

MercyOne / Trinity Health Location: Clinton North Health Plaza, Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Outpatient only

Comp: 2-year salary guarantee $290,191 + production , recruitment incentive up to $270,000 , relocation up to $15,000 , CME $6,000 , 240 hours PTO, full benefits, 403(b) with match + optional 457(b)

, recruitment incentive , relocation up to , CME , 240 hours PTO, full benefits, 403(b) with match + optional 457(b) Highlights: Clinic-only role with 1:4 outpatient call, strong multispecialty support (cardiology, OB/GYN, ortho, peds, etc.). Good choice if you want a busy primary care panel plus work–life balance and loan assistance/PSLF eligibility.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice Location: MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, Clinton, IA

Type: Part-time, 13-week contract, Nights (3x12)

Comp: Gross weekly rate: $2,664 , premium pay, DailyPay available

, premium pay, DailyPay available Highlights: Float within the system as a FirstChoice RN, with flexible scheduling and travel/per diem options. Ideal if you have 2+ years ED experience and want higher pay, variety in practice settings, and short-term assignments.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $17.00/hour , full benefits for full-time, 401(k) with 3% match , PTO + holiday pay

, full benefits for full-time, , PTO + holiday pay Highlights: Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community—help with daily living, goals, and activities. Great for someone patient and compassionate who wants stable hours and on-the-job training.

Employer: Village Caregiving

Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Part-time / PRN

Comp: $15.50–$17.50/hour , bonus opportunities, daily pay option, medical/dental/vision

, bonus opportunities, daily pay option, medical/dental/vision Highlights: One-on-one home care—personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. No experience required; paid training, free CPR, and flexible schedules make this a good entry point into healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.