🔧 Clinton, IA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Clinton’s building and grounds jobs are steady right now, with options if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean. Here are a couple of solid picks worth a quick look.

Employer: Austin Industries

Austin Industries Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep offices, restrooms, kitchens, and public areas clean and safe in an industrial setting. This role is very active: floor care, trash, windows, minor building repairs, some grounds work, and basic monitoring of building safety. No experience or education required, but you do need a valid driver’s license and to be comfortable with physical work and lifting.

Employer: Anderson Asset Property Group, LLC

Location: Clinton, IA

Type: Part-time (4-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role in a senior housing community, focused on keeping the building safe, clean, and running smoothly. You’ll handle repair requests, preventive maintenance, safety checks, and some seasonal tasks like snow shoveling, plus be on-call for some after-hours emergencies. Comes with PTO, paid holidays (including your birthday), and an incentive program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep good candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.