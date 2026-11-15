Clinton’s outlets and shops are busy, and several stores are hiring right now. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these local retail roles are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Clinton, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94/hour start rate

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for in the store. This is a good fit if you love animals, enjoy talking with customers, and don’t mind staying active with stocking, cleaning, and cashier work.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Clinton, CT (Clinton Premium Outlets)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Entry-level role helping shoppers find the right shoes and apparel, with a focus on comfort and style. Comes with employee discounts, on-the-job training, and a flexible schedule that can work around school or another job.

Employer: SWAROVSKI

Location: Clinton, CT (Clinton Premium Outlets)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Join a well-known jewelry and crystal brand for the busy season, helping customers pick out gifts and special pieces. You’ll focus on storytelling, customer service, and sales, with employee discounts and training plus potential to grow into longer-term roles.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—outlet and retail spots can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.