📅 Free multi‑generation read‑aloud of a classic novel

📅 Multi‑generation read‑aloud of The Grapes of Wrath

Love classic books or want to give them a try? There’s a friendly, multi‑generational group meeting at the HCH Library, upstairs conference room (elevator accessible) for a drama‑style table read.

They’re currently reading John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath (1939) together.

When: Mondays at 3:15 p.m. (including Monday, November 9, 2026 )

Mondays at (including ) Where: HCH Library, Upstairs Conference Room

What: “Connect with the Classics: Read Aloud/Read Along” drama-in-literature table read

“Connect with the Classics: Read Aloud/Read Along” drama-in-literature table read Who: ALL are welcome , multi‑generational, drop‑in friendly

, multi‑generational, drop‑in friendly Cost: FREE , books are provided

, books are provided Sponsor: Clinton Senior Connection

You don’t need to read ahead or bring a book—just show up, listen, and read along if you’d like.