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Books & Literature
📅 Free multi‑generation read‑aloud of a classic novel
4 days ago
📅 Multi‑generation read‑aloud of The Grapes of Wrath
Love classic books or want to give them a try? There’s a friendly, multi‑generational group meeting at the HCH Library, upstairs conference room (elevator accessible) for a drama‑style table read.
They’re currently reading John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath (1939) together.
- When: Mondays at 3:15 p.m. (including Monday, November 9, 2026)
- Where: HCH Library, Upstairs Conference Room
- What: “Connect with the Classics: Read Aloud/Read Along” drama-in-literature table read
- Who: ALL are welcome, multi‑generational, drop‑in friendly
- Cost: FREE, books are provided
- Sponsor: Clinton Senior Connection
You don’t need to read ahead or bring a book—just show up, listen, and read along if you’d like.
More Info: Calendar • Connect with the Classics: Read Aloud/R...
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