Clinton County survey seeks input on county identity

Clinton County is asking residents to take a short survey to help define the identity of the county and guide its Comprehensive Plan and Open Space Greenway Plan. All answers are confidential and go directly to the county’s consultant, Mackin Engineering, and will be used to build on the county’s assets and uniqueness. The deadline to complete the survey is November 25, 2026. Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/clintoncountyidentitysurvey

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clinton County Government