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Clinton County

Materials Management Plan Meeting Nov. 19

3 days ago
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The Materials Management Planning Committee (MMPC) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 5:45 p.m. in the Clinton County Courthouse First Floor Conference Room to continue work on Clinton County’s Materials Management Plan. MMPC meeting agendas and minutes will be posted on the Clinton County website: https://ow.ly/zlIR50ZM6Ta. For more information, contact the Clinton County Department of Waste Management at recycle@clinton-county.org or (989) 224-5186.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clinton County, Michigan

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