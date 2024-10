Hurricane Oscar Slams Bahamas

The latest large Atlantic hurricane will not damage the US. It is, however, a reminder of how fast these storms can form and how frequent they have become. Oscar hit hurricane level only two weeks after Hurricane Milton ruined much of Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 5 storm..

AccuWeather says, “Hurricane Oscar made landfall Sunday morning in the Inagua Islands of the Bahamas as a Category 1 hurricane after rapidly intensifying into a dangerous storm over the past 72 hours.” Its experts added Oscar will become a Category 2 hurricane before it slams into Cuba. The electricity is out through Cuba. However, this is because of the breakdown of infrastructure energy generation and its grid. Oscar will only compound those problems.

Record Gulf Water Temperature

Hurricane season does not end until November 30. However, the Gulf and Atlantic are warm enough to extend several weeks. Recently, the temperature in the Gulf reached 86 degrees F, a record.

There is no way to forecast if another major hurricane will hit the US this year, but given the recent number of powerful storms, it should not be ruled out.

