$5.6 Billion Sack! Climate-induced Disaster Threatens Jets’ And Giants’ MetLife Stadium

It’s usually houses and businesses that are thought of when it comes to risk of damage from weather, particularly in areas with thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, wildfires and hurricanes. And then there are sports stadiums, with MetLife, the New Jersey home of both the New York Giants and New York Jets, being the NFL stadium at most risk for climate damage.

Climate X analyzed potential climate damage to each NFL stadium. Its analysis “estimates that NFL stadiums could experience up to $11 billion in cumulative losses by 2050 due to escalating climate threats.”

Storm Surge

The primary challenge for MetLife, which lies not far from New York City on what once was swampland, is that much of the complex is below sea level. That means it faces floods and storm surges, which become increasingly likely as sea levels rise. The potential price tag for damage to the stadium is $5.6 billion.

The only other stadium with significant potential financial damage is Los Angeles County’s SoFi Stadium, which faces similar issues to MetLife and is “Expected to suffer a cumulative loss percentage of 69%, with losses of $4.38 billion.”

