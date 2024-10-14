Open in App
    Crazy Climate Costs: Wild U.S. Weather Has Inflicted Damage Costing Over $200B

    By Douglas McIntyre,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8cmM_0w6CbGof00

    A National Centers for Environmental Information Administration study showed that through August, “There have been 20 confirmed weather and climate disaster events this year, each with losses exceeding $1 billion.” Based on hurricanes since then, the figure has risen by at least two times.

    Hurricane Milton Costs Asheville $3 Billion
    Climate Change Ups Hurricane Strength

    By the end of August, these disasters included 16 severe storm events, one tropical cyclone, one wildfire “event,” and two winter storms. Since then, Hurricanes Helene and Milton have each estimated to have caused over $100 billion in damage.

    Among the triggers of the disasters were abnormally high temperatures. “The average temperature of the contiguous U.S. in August was 74.0°F, 1.9°F above average.” Temperatures rose above 110 degrees F in Las Vegas, Phoenix and some inland areas of California.

    Drought
    Below-average rainfall caused severe drought in the Ohio Valley, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and parts of southern California. “According to the September 3 U.S. Drought Monitor report, about 30% of the contiguous U.S. was in drought, up a little over 10% from the end of July.”

    NOAA and National Weather Service mid-range forecasts show higher-than-average heat is expected for the rest of autumn balance. The hurricane season does not end until November 30

    Freddie Mcmillian
    2d ago
    climate,is God works and Men or Man is responsible for it. men or man are not taking care of the land, he is cutting down trees and wildfire are out of control, and men or man have no clue, of what to do about it. but you want to hold another man or men down, and that's men or man problem,
    Lindsay Lechner
    2d ago
    Well that’s what weather manipulation by our government will do
