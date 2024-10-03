Open in App
    San Francisco’s Temperature Tops 90 Degrees

    By Douglas McIntyre,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0Sxb_0vsnqJwU00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AffpI_0vsnqJwU00

    Most of the year, autumn in San Francisco is temperate, with high temperatures often in the sixties. That changed this year, as the temperatures hit 94 degrees F this week.

    *More on California Weather

    * Older People In California Hurt By Climate

    * California Home Insurance Rises Due To Climate

    According to The New York Times, Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in California, said, “It’s very rare to be in the 90s at all in San Francisco. But in October, it’s even more rare,” he added. “The last time we had 94 all the way in October was 2012.”

    The high temperatures are caused by the rare winds that blow from inland. The area in middle California is often over 100 degrees F and has hit 110 degrees F this year. The wind direct also increases the chance of wildfires closer to the coast.

    Wildfires have plagued California inland. Much further south, near Los Angeles, wildfires have reached the Pacific Ocean in the areas around Mabilbu.

    Cities and towns along some parts of the Pacific Ocean have had to deal with double weather dangers. Wildfires moved from inland because of drought and high temperatures, and high storms from well out in the Pacific caused dangerous mudslides.

    Gail Moore
    2d ago
    FYI, it topped 98 yesterday
