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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Clifton Right Now
Clifton neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you need furniture or have a sports court project in mind, these local offers are worth a look.
Outdoor Interlocking Sports Court Tiles
Item: Outdoor interlocking sports court tiles
Condition: Used
Location: Wolf Run, Clifton, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
These tiles are made to cover a concrete surface and turn it into a multi-sport court. The grid design helps reduce impact and injury risk and lets you play soon after rain, without waiting for the court to dry. Good for basketball, roller hockey, shuffleboard, and more.
Details:
- Coverage: Enough tiles for about 65 ft x 35 ft area
- Tile size (square): about 9 ¾" x 9 ¾"
- Tile size (line pieces): about 9 ¾" x 3" rectangles for lines
- Connection: Square tiles connect in 4x4 sections (per poster’s note)
Plan on bringing a vehicle with enough space for a large load of tiles.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Desk with Pull-Out Drawer
Item: Wooden desk with pull-out drawer
Condition: Not stated (described as sturdy)
Location: Little Rocky Run, Clifton, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, sturdy wood desk that includes a pull-out drawer for storage. The poster notes it’s good for home or office use, or for a young student’s study space.
You’ll likely need a car or small SUV and a helper to lift it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Dresser
Item: Wooden dresser
Condition: Not stated
Location: Little Rocky Run Townhomes, Centreville, VA (near Clifton)
Source: nextdoor.com
Basic wood dresser being given away for free. Great if you need extra storage in a bedroom, guest room, or basement.
Bring a vehicle that can handle a full-size dresser and any moving help you might need.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in and around Clifton tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.