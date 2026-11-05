🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Clifton Right Now

Clifton neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you need furniture or have a sports court project in mind, these local offers are worth a look.

Item: Outdoor interlocking sports court tiles

Condition: Used

Location: Wolf Run, Clifton, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

These tiles are made to cover a concrete surface and turn it into a multi-sport court. The grid design helps reduce impact and injury risk and lets you play soon after rain, without waiting for the court to dry. Good for basketball, roller hockey, shuffleboard, and more.

Details:

Coverage: Enough tiles for about 65 ft x 35 ft area

Enough tiles for about area Tile size (square): about 9 ¾" x 9 ¾"

about Tile size (line pieces): about 9 ¾" x 3" rectangles for lines

about rectangles for lines Connection: Square tiles connect in 4x4 sections (per poster’s note)

Plan on bringing a vehicle with enough space for a large load of tiles.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden desk with pull-out drawer

Condition: Not stated (described as sturdy)

Location: Little Rocky Run, Clifton, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, sturdy wood desk that includes a pull-out drawer for storage. The poster notes it’s good for home or office use, or for a young student’s study space.

You’ll likely need a car or small SUV and a helper to lift it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden dresser

Condition: Not stated

Location: Little Rocky Run Townhomes, Centreville, VA (near Clifton)

Source: nextdoor.com

Basic wood dresser being given away for free. Great if you need extra storage in a bedroom, guest room, or basement.

Bring a vehicle that can handle a full-size dresser and any moving help you might need.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in and around Clifton tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.