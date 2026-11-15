Clifton Park has some solid customer-facing roles right now, especially if you like working with people (and pets). Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Clifton Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

Hands-on grooming role doing baths, haircuts, nail trims, and more. Good fit if you already have grooming experience and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and store discounts plus a clear path to roles like Grooming Salon Leader.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Clifton Park, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $19.50/hour

Entry-level grooming job with a 10-week paid training program where you learn bathing, drying, and basic services. Great if you love animals, have little or no experience, and want to grow into a full Pet Stylist role.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Location: Clifton Park, NY

Type: Full-time (union position)

(union position) Pay: $24.50 – $36.75/hour + incentives

Front-of-house optical role helping customers pick frames and lenses, fitting glasses, and using your NY optician license. Offers strong hourly pay, incentive opportunities, and steady in-store work with a focus on customer care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.