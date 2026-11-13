Clifton Park has some solid part-time education jobs right now, especially if you like helping kids and teens feel more confident in math.

Employer: Capital Region Math / Mathnasium

Capital Region Math / Mathnasium Location: Clifton Park, NY (plus Niskayuna, Loudonville, Westmere as needed)

(plus Niskayuna, Loudonville, Westmere as needed) Salary: $22.50–$25.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, ~30 hours/week, afternoons/evenings + Saturdays

Support Center Directors, handle parent communication, scheduling, and daily operations so the centers run smoothly. Great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and interested in a management-track role in an education setting.

Employer: Capital Region Math / Mathnasium of Clifton Park

Capital Region Math / Mathnasium of Clifton Park Location: Clifton Park, NY

Salary: $17.50–$22.50 per hour

Type: Part-time, at least 2 days/week, Mon–Thurs 4–8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Work in person with K–8 students on basics through pre-algebra using Mathnasium’s method (no lesson planning). Nice option for college students or future teachers who want flexible hours and paid training.

Employer: Capital Region Math / Mathnasium of Clifton Park

Capital Region Math / Mathnasium of Clifton Park Location: Clifton Park, NY

Salary: $17.50–$22.50 per hour

Type: Part-time, at least 2 days/week, Mon–Thurs 4–8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Help grades 6–12 with algebra, geometry, and precalculus in a small-group, in-person setting. Good if you’re strong in math, patient with teens, and want a clear, structured way to tutor.

Employer: Capital Region Math / Mathnasium of Clifton Park

Capital Region Math / Mathnasium of Clifton Park Location: Clifton Park, NY

Salary: $22.50–$25.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, at least 4 of 5 weekly shifts, Mon–Thurs 4–8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Lead the instructional floor, teach K–12 math (through advanced high school), and coach other tutors. Great step if you already have teaching/tutoring experience and want more leadership without taking work home.

If one of these sounds right, save the link and apply soon so you can grab a spot that fits your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.