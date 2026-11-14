Healthcare hiring around Clifton, NJ is steady right now, with options for both licensed pros and people just starting out. Here are several roles where you can make a real impact close to home.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: Clifton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$110,000/year + monthly incentive bonuses; sign-on bonus up to $10,000 (select locations)

Outpatient PT role with a diverse caseload (orthopedic, sports, neuro, pelvic health) and a 6-week onboarding program plus mentorship. Strong benefits, free continuing education, and clear paths into leadership and specialty programs.

Location: Clifton, NJ

Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week )

Full-time (around ) Pay: $22–$26/hour

Great fit if you’re new to healthcare and want to help seniors or adults stay safe at home. You’ll assist with daily tasks, meals, light cleaning, and rides, with paid training, health insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and a referral program.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Clifton, NJ

Type: Part-time / After-school hours

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Work directly with children on the autism spectrum in homes, schools, or clinics. Offers flexible after-school hours, paid training, supervision toward RBT, and career growth in ABA and behavioral health—no prior certification needed if you’re willing to train.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.