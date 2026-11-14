Clifton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Computer desk

Condition: Used – Good

Category: Furniture / Office Furniture / Desks

Location: Clifton, NJ

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A solid computer desk that’s listed as used in good condition. Great for a home office, student workspace, or gaming setup if you need a basic desk without spending money.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Mikasa platter

Condition: Used – like new

Category: Home Goods / Kitchen & Dining / Tableware / Dinnerware & Serving Dishes

Location: Clifton, NJ

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A Mikasa serving platter in like new shape. Nice for holidays, parties, or everyday dinners if you want a nicer serving piece without the cost.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Brown rolling suitcase (set of 2 suitcases)

Condition: Excellent

Features: Handle and wheels on each suitcase

Location: Aquackanonk Gardens, Clifton, NJ

Source: Nextdoor

Two brown rolling suitcases with handles and wheels, both in excellent condition. Good for travel, storage, or keeping seasonal clothes packed away.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Clifton can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.