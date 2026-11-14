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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Clifton, NJ Right Now
Clifton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Computer desk
Item: Computer desk
Condition: Used – Good
Category: Furniture / Office Furniture / Desks
Location: Clifton, NJ
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A solid computer desk that’s listed as used in good condition. Great for a home office, student workspace, or gaming setup if you need a basic desk without spending money.
Mikasa platter
Item: Mikasa platter
Condition: Used – like new
Category: Home Goods / Kitchen & Dining / Tableware / Dinnerware & Serving Dishes
Location: Clifton, NJ
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A Mikasa serving platter in like new shape. Nice for holidays, parties, or everyday dinners if you want a nicer serving piece without the cost.
Brown Rolling Suitcase
Item: Brown rolling suitcase (set of 2 suitcases)
Condition: Excellent
Features: Handle and wheels on each suitcase
Location: Aquackanonk Gardens, Clifton, NJ
Source: Nextdoor
Two brown rolling suitcases with handles and wheels, both in excellent condition. Good for travel, storage, or keeping seasonal clothes packed away.
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Clifton can get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.