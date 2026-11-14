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🏭 Clifton, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Clifton’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options from print to defense tech to food logistics. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these roles are worth a look.
Print Estimator
- Employer: Sandy Alexander
- Location: Clifton, NJ (plus other cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Estimate print jobs, work with clients and vendors, and help choose the best production methods to control cost and quality. Great fit if you have 3+ years in print estimating or project planning and like detail-heavy, numbers-focused work.
Manager, Production Planning
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Clifton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,500 – $179,500 (NJ range)
Lead a production planning team in the Electronic Warfare Division, managing schedules, inventory, and ERP systems while mentoring staff. This role offers a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off) and requires a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) plus an active US Secret clearance.
Warehouse Supervisor I – Ambient/Cooler or Freezer
- Employer: Weee!
- Location: Clifton, NJ
- Type: Full-time, onsite (shift starts ~3 AM)
- Salary: $24.50 – $28.00/hour
Run day-to-day warehouse operations for an ethnic online grocer, including receiving, inventory, and shipping in ambient, cooler, or freezer areas. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, equity, bonus potential, and Weee! credits; 5+ years warehouse experience and food industry background are preferred.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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