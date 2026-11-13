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🚚 Clifton, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Clifton’s logistics scene is busy right now, with food, e‑commerce, and manufacturing all hiring. If you like fast-paced work that keeps things moving, these roles are worth a look.
Warehouse Supervisor II – 3PM Shift
- Employer: Weee!
- Location: Clifton, NJ (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67,000 – $78,000/year + potential bonus, equity, and benefits
Lead a busy e‑grocery warehouse for a fast-growing company. You’ll supervise staff, manage inventory and safety, and keep operations running smoothly on a 3PM start shift, including some weekends.
Picker/Packer – Fulfillment Center (Part-Time)
- Employer: Hudson Table
- Location: Clifton, NJ (onsite)
- Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
Hands-on role packing food and supplies for cooking classes at a growing culinary company. Great if you have kitchen or restaurant experience and want steady hours in a small, organized warehouse team.
Purchasing Agent
- Employer: Sandy Alexander
- Location: Clifton, NJ (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year
Office-based supply chain role buying materials, tracking vendor performance, and managing inventory for a manufacturing company. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, strong with numbers, and want to grow in purchasing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening behind a single posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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