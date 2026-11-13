Clifton’s logistics scene is busy right now, with food, e‑commerce, and manufacturing all hiring. If you like fast-paced work that keeps things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Weee!

Weee! Location: Clifton, NJ (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,000 – $78,000/year + potential bonus, equity, and benefits

Lead a busy e‑grocery warehouse for a fast-growing company. You’ll supervise staff, manage inventory and safety, and keep operations running smoothly on a 3PM start shift, including some weekends.

Employer: Hudson Table

Hudson Table Location: Clifton, NJ (onsite)

Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Hands-on role packing food and supplies for cooking classes at a growing culinary company. Great if you have kitchen or restaurant experience and want steady hours in a small, organized warehouse team.

Employer: Sandy Alexander

Location: Clifton, NJ (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Office-based supply chain role buying materials, tracking vendor performance, and managing inventory for a manufacturing company. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, strong with numbers, and want to grow in purchasing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening behind a single posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.