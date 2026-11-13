Clifton has some solid options right now if you like working with kids and families. A mix of leadership, classroom, and coaching roles are open, many with steady schedules and room to grow.

Employer: Boys & Girls Club of Clifton

Boys & Girls Club of Clifton Location: Clifton, NJ (181 Colfax Ave)

(181 Colfax Ave) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year

Lead the Gingerbread House Day Care, KinderKare, and preschool before/after care programs for ages 2.5–4. This role is a mix of hands-on classroom presence and big-picture leadership: staff management, curriculum, licensing, family partnerships, and budgeting. Strong fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood or related field, PreK–3 cert, and meet NJDCF director requirements. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), tuition reimbursement, and discounted child care.

Employer: Kreyco

Kreyco Location: Clifton, NJ (on-site, Kearny area)

Type: Contract / Professional Service Provider

Pay: Approx. $400–$1,100 weekly, varies by project (includes holidays and school breaks)

Teach in an elementary SPED/Autism classroom for the 2026–2027 school year, Monday–Friday during the day only. Kreyco provides curriculum, coaching, and free professional development, and can help you work toward certification while you teach. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, ability to pass a background check, and to commute in person.

Employer: LA Fitness

LA Fitness Location: Clifton, NJ

Type: In-person, schedule flexible

In-person, schedule flexible Pay: $18.00–$42.00/hour

If you love teaching through movement, this role has you leading high-intensity interval group classes, coaching form, and keeping the studio upbeat and safe. No need to plan workouts—LA Fitness provides them—so you can focus on motivating members and building relationships. Requires a Certified Personal Trainer credential; offers flexible hours, gym membership, employee discount, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.