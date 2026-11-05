📋 Clifton, NJ Admin & Clerical Jobs – Multiple Openings Under $25/hr

Clifton has some solid front-desk and office roles right now, especially in healthcare and finance. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Clifton, NJ

Type: Part-time (posted as FULL_TIME in listing, but described as part-time)

Salary: Not listed

Support a local financial advisor with client calls, scheduling, paperwork, and account tasks at a Fortune 500 firm. Comes with training, mentoring, and benefits if you average at least 30 hours/week, plus potential bonuses tied to branch performance.

Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD

Location: Clifton, NJ

Type: Full-time, benefit-eligible

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30am–4pm, rotating Sundays 8am–1pm

Pay: $18.13 – $22.02/hour

Front-desk role in a lab setting: greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, taking payments, and handling insurance and referrals. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and medical office experience with room to grow.

Employer: TheraPhysical 1

Location: Clifton, NJ 07015

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Work the front desk at a growing physical and occupational therapy practice, checking in patients, managing calls, scheduling, and handling insurance and payments. Great if you’re people-focused, organized, and want a smaller, team-style clinic with chances to learn and grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local offices often hire again soon and like familiar names.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.