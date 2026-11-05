undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Clifton, NJ Admin & Clerical Jobs – Multiple Openings Under $25/hr
Clifton has some solid front-desk and office roles right now, especially in healthcare and finance. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Part Time Branch Office Administrator
Employer: Edward Jones
Location: Clifton, NJ
Type: Part-time (posted as FULL_TIME in listing, but described as part-time)
Salary: Not listed
Support a local financial advisor with client calls, scheduling, paperwork, and account tasks at a Fortune 500 firm. Comes with training, mentoring, and benefits if you average at least 30 hours/week, plus potential bonuses tied to branch performance.
Patient Service Representative, Lab
Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD
Location: Clifton, NJ
Type: Full-time, benefit-eligible
Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30am–4pm, rotating Sundays 8am–1pm
Pay: $18.13 – $22.02/hour
Front-desk role in a lab setting: greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, taking payments, and handling insurance and referrals. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and medical office experience with room to grow.
Medical Receptionist
Employer: TheraPhysical 1
Location: Clifton, NJ 07015
Type: Part-time, in-person
Pay: From $21.00/hour
Work the front desk at a growing physical and occupational therapy practice, checking in patients, managing calls, scheduling, and handling insurance and payments. Great if you’re people-focused, organized, and want a smaller, team-style clinic with chances to learn and grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local offices often hire again soon and like familiar names.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.