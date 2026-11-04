🔧 Clifton, NJ Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Clifton has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, gyms, and equipment running smoothly.

Below are several building and maintenance jobs hiring in Clifton, NJ with clear pay and details so you can see what fits.

Employer: Boys & Girls Club of Clifton

Boys & Girls Club of Clifton Location: Clifton, NJ (822 Clifton Ave)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Lead all facility maintenance, safety, and capital projects for a busy youth clubhouse that serves over 6,000 kids a year. Mix of hands-on repairs (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry) and team leadership, plus strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, and discounted child care.

Employer: LA Fitness / Fitness International, LLC

Location: Clifton, NJ (multiple club locations)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–6pm, 8-hour shifts

Pay: $24.00–$25.00 per hour

Oversee repairs and cleanliness across several fitness clubs, manage janitorial staff, and handle basic electrical, plumbing, and general maintenance. Good fit if you like steady weekday hours, can climb ladders and lifts, and want a role with benefits in a large, growing gym chain.

Employer: WissenPro

Location: Clifton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: 4-day week, 10-hour shifts (40 hours/week expected)

4-day week, (40 hours/week expected) Pay: $40.00–$50.00 per hour

Hands-on industrial maintenance role doing electrical and mechanical troubleshooting on PLCs, VFDs, 480V three-phase, hydraulics, pneumatics, conveyors, and boilers. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years industrial maintenance experience and want high hourly pay plus benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.